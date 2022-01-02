Rs 1.80 Lakh Cr Given to Farmers in 10th Instalment of PM-KISAN Scheme: PM Modi

He added that the growth rate of India's economy was at 8 percent, and that the economic indicators were stronger currently than in pre-COVID times.

Modi said that online transactions gained momentum in 2021 and UPI transactions worth Rs 70 lakh crore were recorded in the previous year. He said, "In 2022, we have to accelerate development further."

Emphasising the 'Nation First' agenda of the government, Modi said at the meeting that culture was equally important as economy. He said, "From the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya to Dholavira and the Durga Puja festival getting World Heritage status, India has so much."