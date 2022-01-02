Rs 1.80 Lakh Cr Given to Farmers in 10th Instalment of PM-KISAN Scheme: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases the 10th instalment of financial benefit under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.
(Photo: Twitter)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, 1 January, said that a total of Rs 20,946 crore was transferred into the bank accounts of 10.09 crore farmers in the latest round of payments under the PM-KISAN scheme.
Releasing the 10th instalment of financial benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme virtually on New Year's, he said, "Of this, Rs 1.80 lakh crore has been transferred into the bank accounts of beneficiary farmers till now."
He added that the growth rate of India's economy was at 8 percent, and that the economic indicators were stronger currently than in pre-COVID times.
Modi said that online transactions gained momentum in 2021 and UPI transactions worth Rs 70 lakh crore were recorded in the previous year. He said, "In 2022, we have to accelerate development further."
Emphasising the 'Nation First' agenda of the government, Modi said at the meeting that culture was equally important as economy. He said, "From the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya to Dholavira and the Durga Puja festival getting World Heritage status, India has so much."
(With inputs from NDTV.)
