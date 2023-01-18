Take Down Content Found ‘Fake’ by PIB Fact-Check: Proposed Amendment to IT Rules

A proposed amendment to Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 (IT Rules) suggests that any content "identified as fake or false" by the Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact-check unit must be taken down.

What does the amendment propose? The amendment states that any intermediary – including news organisations, publishers, social media and online gaming platforms – must make efforts "not to host, display, upload, modify, publish, transmit, store, update or share" content that may "deceive or mislead" the recipient, with respect to the origin or veracity of the information in the message.