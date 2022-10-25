Solar Eclipse 2022: Dos and Dont's You Must Follow During Surya Grahan; Details

After the festival of Diwali, many countries will witness a partial solar eclipse on Tuesday, 25 October. The solar eclipse will be seen in the north, west, and southern parts of India on Tuesday.

As per information from National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the partial solar eclipse is set to begin before sunset, in the late afternoon and will be visible in most places. However, it is important to note that it will not be visible from many eastern and northeastern areas.

There are certain dos and dont's that one must follow to protect themselves during the partial solar eclipse or Surya Grahan on Tuesday. Many health experts have stated that exposing your eyes to the sun directly, without any protection, will cause damage or burn in the retina. One must be careful while watching the Surya Grahan or solar eclipse.