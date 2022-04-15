Pakistan Military Dismisses Imran Khan's Allegation of US Conspiracy To Oust Him

Moreover, Iftikhar also denied Khan's assertion that General Qamar Javed Bajwa who is the chief of Army staff, had offered to help mediate in his deadlock with the opposition.

He said instead the ex-PM had asked Bajwa to convey to the opposition that he would call snap elections, if the no-confidence was withdrawn.

Further, Iftikhar also said that the US had never asked for military bases in Pakistan, after the country withdrew from Afghanistan last year.

Imran Khan was dismissed from office after 174 members recorded their votes in favour of the no-confidence resolution held in the Pakistan National Assembly on 10 April. Khan, who was elected as the Prime Minister in 2018, faced a no-confidence vote largely on accusations of economic mismanagement.

A former cricketer-turned-politician, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman became Pakistan's first PM to be thrown out of power by a vote of no-confidence.

Following his ouster, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif was sworn-in as Pakistan's 23rd Prime Minister on 11 April.