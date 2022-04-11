Protesters Fill Pakistan Streets in Huge Demonstrations Over Imran Khan's Ouster

Massive protests were staged across major cities of Pakistan on the evening of Sunday, 10 April, against the ouster of former Prime Minister Imran Khan through a vote of no-confidence.

Visuals of the protests showed streets full of agitators. "Never have such crowds come out so spontaneously and in such numbers in our history, rejecting the imported govt led by crooks," Imran Khan wrote on Twitter, sharing a video of the demonstrations.