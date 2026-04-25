Why Tribals in Odisha’s Sacred Hills Are Up in Arms Over a Road Project

Nearly a fortnight after the violent clashes between an armed-to-the-teeth police party and tribals protesting against bauxite mining in the Sijimali hills in Kantamal village of Odisha's Rayagada district, an uneasy calm prevails in the village and its surrounding areas.

The tribals continue their round-the-clock vigil at the place where the construction of a three-km-long road leading to the bauxite mines led to violence on 7 April. Meanwhile, the administration, facing stinging criticism from various quarters, is wary of repeating the police excesses that marked the incident.

"It was 2.30 am when a large contingent of policemen, packed into 10 buses, and nearly a dozen vehicles and armed with lathis, guns, and tear gas shells, barged into our village and unleashed utter mayhem in the village," recalls Subas Singh Majhi.

Majhi is the president of the Maa, Maati, Mali Suraksha Parishad, an anti-mining community organisation spearheading the resistance against bauxite mining in the hills the tribals consider sacred.