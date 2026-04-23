Odisha: Centre Notifies Corridor For Bauxite Mines Days After Tribal Protests

Project details such as the precise route, estimated cost, and land requirements for the nearly 20-kilometre railway line have not yet been disclosed as coverage revealed. However, sources indicated that the lessees of the two bauxite mines may be responsible for funding the project. Vedanta secured the Sijimali mine in February 2023, while Kalinga Alumina Ltd, owned by the Adani Group, was declared the preferred bidder for the Kutrumali block around the same period.