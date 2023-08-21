In Odisha, 9 Dalit-Adivasi Activists Leading Niyamgiri Protest Booked Under UAPA

The FIR, dated 6 August, was filed at the Rayagada police station under sections 10, 11, and 13 of the UAPA. These sections amount to punishment for being part of an unlawful assembly, dealing with funds of an unlawful association, and assisting activities of an unlawful organisation.

Several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) concerned with rioting, carrying deadly weapons, and bribing officials on public duty were also added to the FIR.

As per the FIR, accessed by The Quint, "At 8 am police officials received information that at least 200 people armed with deadly weapons (lathis and axes) were approaching the K Singhpur police station in Rayagada district to protest police action against Left Wing Extremists (LWE). By 10.15 am, these people reached the police station and swung their axes in air, threatening to kill police officers on duty. They also abused the officers on duty and threatened to set the police station on fire."

This FIR, filed on the basis of a complaint by Sumati Mohanty, Inspector in-charge of the K Singhpur police station, named Lada Sikaka, Drinju Krushka, Samba Huika, Manu Sikaka, Upendra Bag, Lenin Kumar, Lingraj Azad, British Naik, and Gobind Bag as the accused in the case.

"The tribals in the area always keep axes with them. Their intent is never to harm anyone. It is part of the culture. The police is using that against us. In fact, many people named in the FIR, including me, were not even part of the gathering which went to the police station," Azad told The Quint.