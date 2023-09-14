'Who Will Answer?': 3 Men Discharged In Delhi Riots Cases Live With Trauma, Debt

Irshad, 24, had different plans for the future. He thought he would go back to Kashmir and work in the garage, painting cars like he did and be married by now. However, everything changed after the unfortunate violence in Northeast Delhi broke out in February, 2020. Cut to 2023, after facing multiple FIRs, jail, financial debt and paranoia, Irshad’s story represents that of many others arrested in the Northeast Delhi riots.

“All the police had was our location, which is obvious because we live there. They have had no evidence against us in these three years. Who will give us answers?,” Irshad (who only goes by first name), a resident of New Mustafabad told The Quint.

Irshad, Akil Ahmed and Raheesh Khan — are among the accused in the Delhi riots cases.