A Delhi court has pulled up the Delhi police in its handling of a 2020 Delhi riots case for the second time in a span of ten days, stating that it filed a chargesheet in a “mechanical manner without actually investigating the incidents properly”.

The Delhi court in its order on 24 August stated that the “... prosecution though established the incident of riot, and vandalism, but it failed to prove presence of accused in the unlawful assembly responsible for such incidents, beyond reasonable doubts. It is also established on the record that charge sheet was filed for multiple incidents in this case, in mechanical manner and without actually investigating such incidents properly.” The court has acquitted the accused, Javed, in the case.

The same Karkadooma court had on 16 August, while discharging three accused men in another Delhi riots case had said the police had “manipulated evidence” and filed chargesheets in a “predetermined and mechanical manner”