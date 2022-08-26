Living Next to Supertech Twin Tower Has Given us Anxiety, Hope Sunday Goes Well

Supertech twin towers to get demolished on 28 August.
(Image courtesy: Altered by The Quint)
Video Producer: Maaz Hasan
Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar
Supertech Twin Towers in Sector 93A, Noida, are finally going to be demolished on Sunday, 28 August. The two towers are adjacent to our buildings at ATS Green Village, the society next to Emerald Court, where these illegal towers were constructed.
Everyone is panicking. We are scared because one of the towers in Emerald Court is just 9 metres away and our tower is 20-21 metres away from the twin towers. If anything goes wrong in the demolition, god knows what will happen.
What's going to happen? How is it going to happen? What will be its impact? No one knows. Neither the RWA, Noida Authorities, nor the company that's taking care of the demolition, has informed us of anything.
ATS Green Village, the society next to the Supertech Twin Towers.
God forbid, if anything goes wrong, I have heard from the RWA, and read in newspapers, that insurance worth Rs 110 crore has been taken to cover the damage.
Tower 6, of ATS Green Village, is just metres away from the Twin Towers.
All the residents of the society have been asked to vacate their flats along with their pets by 7 am. A few shelter homes have been set up in nearby societies like Parsvnath Prestige and Silver City society of Purvanchal builders. People can go there if they want or else people can go to their relatives or friends' houses or they can even book a hotel.
Around 12 pm, tower guards will also leave and the local police will take over the control of the society. By 6-7 pm, residents can return after which, gas and electricity supply would resume.
Four-five months ago, a green colour net and a green cloth covered our tower. They covered it because when they were preparing for the demolition, some debris and boulders used to fall into our premises. There was fear of it damaging cars (and injuring) kids or anyone else.
Tower 7 of ATS Green Village covered with the white fabric cloth to protect from dust.
It is a bit tough for senior citizens whose children are abroad. There are many patients too. Many would be having to take their scheduled medicine doses. It's difficult for them. There would be many patients who require medical assistance throughout the day.
We all hope that the demolition will be carried out smoothly and we would be able to come back to our homes and continue to lead normal lives.
