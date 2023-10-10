Nobel Prize Infographic: Which Nation Has Most Winners? How Many Women Have Won?

This infographic depicts the top countries which has produced most Nobel laureates.
(Photo: The Quint)
The 2023 Nobel Prize adds 10 new recipients to the prestigious awards. These names will join 965 individuals and 27 organizations who have been awarded the prize since its inception in 1901.
The below infographic depicts the top countries which has produced most Nobel laureates and compares which category has better proportion of women winners.
The United States has the highest number of laureates, with 411 American individuals earning this prestigious recognition.
The United Kingdom ranks second in the list with 139 winners.
India stands at 18th position with 12 Nobel Prize winners.
Sixty-four women have been honored with Nobel Prizes till date. Marie Curie was awarded the prize twice, so the total Nobel Prizes won by women are 65. Men, on the other hand have won 904 Nobel Prizes.
Among the different categories, women have won 14.1% Nobel Prizes in Literature, 13.4% in Peace, 5.70% in Medicine, 4.1% in Chemistry, 3.2% in Economics, and 2.2% in Physics.
