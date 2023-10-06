Jailed Iranian Activist Narges Mohammadi Wins Nobel Peace Prize 2023

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019World Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Jailed Iranian Activist Narges Mohammadi Wins Nobel Peace Prize 2023

This year’s Nobel Peace Prize also recognised the people of Iran who have protested against the regime's policies.
Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi was awarded the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, 6 October, for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all.


(Photo: The Center for Human Rights in Iran)

Mohammadi was arrested 13 times, convicted five times, and sentenced to a total of 31 years in prison and 154 lashes, according to the Nobel Prize website.

"Narges Mohammadi is a woman, a human rights advocate, and a freedom fighter. This year’s Nobel Peace Prize also recognises the hundreds of thousands of people who have demonstrated against the theocratic regime’s policies of discrimination and oppression targeting women," the organisation said.

The announcement comes one year after thousands of women in Iran hit the streets protesting stringent laws after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini was allegedly killed by the country's morality police. Her death sparked widespread anti-government protests in the country, leading to countless deaths, human rights violations, and incarcerations.

"The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize to Narges Mohammadi for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all," the organisation said in an announcement.

Published: 06 Oct 2023,02:51 PM IST

