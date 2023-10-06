Jailed Iranian Activist Narges Mohammadi Wins Nobel Peace Prize 2023

Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi was awarded the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, 6 October, for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all.

Mohammadi was arrested 13 times, convicted five times, and sentenced to a total of 31 years in prison and 154 lashes, according to the Nobel Prize website.

"Narges Mohammadi is a woman, a human rights advocate, and a freedom fighter. This year’s Nobel Peace Prize also recognises the hundreds of thousands of people who have demonstrated against the theocratic regime’s policies of discrimination and oppression targeting women," the organisation said.