Claudia Goldin Bags Nobel Prize in Economics 2023 for Gender Wage Gap Research

Image used for representational purposes only.
(Photo: iStock)
The winner of the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences for 2023 is Harvard University professor Claudia Goldin.
Know more: The announcement was made by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on Monday, 9 October.
Goldin's research focusing on women's contribution to the labour market is what has won her the Nobel.
She was born in 1946 in New York and has a PhD from the University of Chicago.
The winner gets a prize amount of 11 million Swedish Krona (around Rs 8.31 crore)
Why it matters: Goldin is reportedly the third woman to win the Nobel Prize in Economics since it was first introduced in 1969. Elinor Ostrom (2009) and Esther Duflo (2019) are the other two women recipients of the award.
Flashback: In 2022, the Nobel Prize laureates in Economic Sciences were Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond, and Philip Dybvig who researched banks and financial crises.
In 2019, Mumbai-born Abhijit Banerjee was awarded the Nobel Prize in Economics along with Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer "for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty."
Fun fact: The Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences is also known as the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences.
However, the award has been nicknamed as the 'False Nobel' because there's no mention of it in the 1896 will of Alfred Nobel and was introduced thanks to a donation from the Swedish Central Bank.
Next? Nothing. This is the last of the Nobel Prize awards for 2023.
