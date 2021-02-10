‘No J&K Civilian Knew of Art 370 Abrogation’: Govt To Rajya Sabha

The Central government on Wednesday, 10 February in Rajya Sabha, denied all claims regarding any sensitive information being shared with journalists or civilians related to the abrogation of Article 370, prior to the information being shared with the Parliament on 5, August, 2019, reported PTI.

After the abrogation of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir was split into two union territories, namely Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. This happened after Home Minister Amit Shah made the announcement of nullifying the provisions of Article 370 in the Rajya Sabha.

When asked whether any civilian or journalist knew about this decision prior to the parliament, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy denied the claim and said, “No sir.”

Meanwhile, It is expected that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will respond to the motion of thanks to the President’s address today. After PM’s address to Lok Sabha, it is expected that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will initiate the debate on Union Budget 2021.