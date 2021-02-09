Shah Addresses RS on Uttarakhand; PM Bids Teary Farewell to Azad

Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, 9 February addressed the Rajya Sabha and apprised the House of the search and rescue operations in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district following flash floods that left at least 26 people dead and 206 others missing.

He also offered condolences to the deceased, following which the House observed minute-long silence to offer condolences.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi got emotional in the Rajya Sabha while bidding farewell to Congress veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, following which Azad too broke down in his response while talking about the 1999 Odisha cyclone and terrorism in Kashmir.

Azad thanked the Prime Minister and all the leader in the house who paid tributes to him.