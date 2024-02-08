'How Is a 12th-Century Shrine an Encroachment?': Historians on DDA Demolition

The news of the demolition surfaced on social media on Sunday, 4 February, when Sair e Hind, an Instagram page on Delhi's history, posted a photo of the debris where the grave of Baba Haji Rozbih once stood.
Pic: Instagram/travelsofsamwise (Left), Varsha Sriram/The Quint (Right)
The 12th-century shrine of Baba Haji Rozbih – believed to be one of the oldest Sufi saints in New Delhi – once stood near the Qila Lal Kot, deep inside Sanjay Van, a reserved forest area in Mehrauli.
Not anymore.
The approximately 1,000-year-old Sufi shrine is among the several religious structures that were razed to the ground by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) – responsible for developing commercial land in Delhi – on 30 January, as part of a drive to remove "illegal encroachments" inside the 780-acre Sanjay Van area.
The news of the demolition surfaced on social media on Sunday, 4 February, when Sair e Hind, an Instagram page on Delhi's history, posted a photo of the debris where the grave of Baba Haji Rozbih once stood.
The Quint visited the spot on Tuesday, 6 February, and found nothing but rubble near the site of the shrine.
Tight security inside Sanjay Van, a dense reserved forest area, after the demolitions of several religious structures by the DDA on 30 January.
According to Delhi-based historian and author Rana Safvi, Haji Rozbih was one of the earliest Sufi saints to enter Delhi during the reign of Rai Pithaura (or Rajput king Prithviraj Chauhan).
While not much is known about the exact year when Haji Rozbih came to Delhi, according to Safvi, the shrine of the saint "was revered by Hindus and Muslims alike in that area for generations now."
A 2020 photo from the book 'The Lost Sufis of Delhi' by Syed Yusuf Shahab shows the 12th-century tombs of Baba Haji Rozbih.
In a statement, the DDA said that several religious structures inside Sanjay Van, which is part of the Southern Ridge, were demolished.
It said it acted on the recommendation of a panel set up to assess the encroachment. This panel, set up under the chairmanship of the district magistrate, South Delhi, suggested removing the said "illegal structures."
Over 5,000 square metres (sqm) of land had been reclaimed in the exercise, the DDA added.
DDA officials confirmed to Hindustan Times that the shrine was one of the structures demolished.
Rubble near the site of the shrine.
However, the shrine, which was at the entrance of Qila Lal Kot, finds mention in page 86 of the 'List of Muhammadan and Hindu Monuments, Volume III' published by Maulvi Zafar Hasan, Assistant Superintendent, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in 1922.
It has existed since the "latter part of the 12th century A.D.," the list states.
The other structures that were demolished include the Akhundji Mosque, the adjacent Madrasa Bahrul Uloom, and a decades-old graveyard.
The remains of the shrine of Baba Haji Rozbih after DDA demolitions.
According to Rana Safvi, calling the religious structures inside Sanjay Van "encroachments" was "incorrect."
Historians also pointed out that the Sanjay Van was notified as a reserved forest area only in 1994. So, how could the old mosque have been an encroachment, they asked.
The DDA's document on Sanjay Van, which has been accessed by The Quint, states that it is "a part of Mehrauli/South central ridge of Delhi..."
Sam Dalrymple, a historian and writer, called the demolition of the shrine a "massive loss" for Delhi's heritage.
For 30-year-old Ishtiyaque Ahmad, a resident of Okhla's Jamia Nagar, the 12th century shrine, which he used to visit every weekend, was a place of "bliss."
Despite multiple attempts, The Quint was unable to reach DDA's Public Relations Officer via calls or messages. This story will be updated if and when we receive a response.
