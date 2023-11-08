'Wherever CM Kejriwal Stays That's Where Delhi Govt Will Work': MCD Councillors

After Aam Aadmi Party MLAs, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) councillors on Tuesday, 7 November urged Delhi Chief Minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal to run the government from jail if the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrests him.

The councillors stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party has arrested all the top leaders of the AAP under a "conspiracy". The BJP is plotting to arrest Delhi's CM Arvind Kejriwal, and make him resign, allowing the AAP to be easily eliminated, they further alleged.

Kejriwal held a meeting with the party's councilors, where AAP's MCD in-charge and MLA Durgesh Pathak stated that all councilors requested the Delhi CM not to resign, and in case the ED arrests Kejriwal, he must run the government from jail.

Further, a public referendum will be launched to gauge public opinion on whether Kejriwal should resign or run the government from jail.