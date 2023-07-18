Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Law Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Wrestlers’ Case: Brij Bhushan Singh To Appear Before a Delhi Court Today

Wrestlers’ Case: Brij Bhushan Singh To Appear Before a Delhi Court Today

This is in pursuance of the summons issued against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar.
The Quint
Law
Published:

Wrestlers' Case: Brij Bhushan Singh to Appear Before a Delhi Court Today

|

(Photo: Facebook/brijbhushansharan)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Wrestlers' Case: Brij Bhushan Singh to Appear Before a Delhi Court Today</p></div>

Outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is slated to appear before a trial court in Delhi on Tuesday, 18 July. 

WHAT WE KNOW

This is in pursuance of the summons issued against him and the Federation's Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar.

Singh has been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women wrestlers.

Amid protests and the protesters’ plea in the the Supreme Court for FIRs to be registered against him, Singh was subsequently booked for offences under Sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (making sexually coloured remarks), 354D (stalking) of Indian Penal Code (IPC). 

He was also booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act, but the Delhi Police has since filed a cancellation report with regard to that offence.

Also Read'Brij Bhushan Liable To Be Prosecuted, Punished': Chargesheet in Wrestlers' Case

MORE DETAILS

The Delhi Police recently filed a charge-sheet in the case, reportedly spanning 1,599 pages. In this, the police has said that Singh is "liable to be prosecuted and punished for offences" of sexual harassment, molestation, and stalking, based on the complaints of six wrestlers, reported The Indian Express.

It further states that the "accused may please be summoned to face trial and witnesses named in the list of witnesses appended with the chargesheet may be called for their examination along with documents mentioned with their names."

Also ReadWho Is Vinod Tomar, the Other Accused in Wrestlers’ Case Besides Brij Bhushan?

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT