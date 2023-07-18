Wrestlers’ Case: Brij Bhushan Singh To Appear Before a Delhi Court Today

WHAT WE KNOW

This is in pursuance of the summons issued against him and the Federation's Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar.



Singh has been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women wrestlers.

Amid protests and the protesters’ plea in the the Supreme Court for FIRs to be registered against him, Singh was subsequently booked for offences under Sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (making sexually coloured remarks), 354D (stalking) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

He was also booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act, but the Delhi Police has since filed a cancellation report with regard to that offence.