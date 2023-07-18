Wrestlers' Case: Brij Bhushan Singh to Appear Before a Delhi Court Today
(Photo: Facebook/brijbhushansharan)
Outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is slated to appear before a trial court in Delhi on Tuesday, 18 July.
WHAT WE KNOW
This is in pursuance of the summons issued against him and the Federation's Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar.
Singh has been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women wrestlers.
Amid protests and the protesters’ plea in the the Supreme Court for FIRs to be registered against him, Singh was subsequently booked for offences under Sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (making sexually coloured remarks), 354D (stalking) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).
He was also booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act, but the Delhi Police has since filed a cancellation report with regard to that offence.
MORE DETAILS
The Delhi Police recently filed a charge-sheet in the case, reportedly spanning 1,599 pages. In this, the police has said that Singh is "liable to be prosecuted and punished for offences" of sexual harassment, molestation, and stalking, based on the complaints of six wrestlers, reported The Indian Express.
It further states that the "accused may please be summoned to face trial and witnesses named in the list of witnesses appended with the chargesheet may be called for their examination along with documents mentioned with their names."
