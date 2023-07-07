Brij Bhushan Singh Summoned by Delhi Court in Wrestlers' Sexual Harassment Case

Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and current BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been summoned by the Rouse Avenue Court in connection with a sexual harassment case against him.
Further, the court, according to NDTV, said there was sufficient evidence to proceed against the accused.
The Delhi Police had filed a chargesheet spanning over 1,000 pages against Singh on 15 June. He has been booked for offences under Sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (making sexually coloured remarks), 354D (stalking) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Brij Bhushan.
Former WFI Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar has been accused of offences under Sections 109 (abetting officer), 354, 354A, 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.
Both have been summoned for the next hearing, scheduled for 18 July.
