'Brij Bhushan Liable To Be Prosecuted, Punished': Chargesheet in Wrestlers' Case

The Delhi Police, in its chargesheet against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, said he is "liable to be prosecuted and punished for offences" of sexual harassment, molestation, and stalking, based on the complaints of six wrestlers, reported The Indian Express.
The 1,500-page chargesheet, filed at the Rouse Avenue Court on 15 June, charged Bhushan under Sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 354 (outraging modesty of a woman), 354 A (sexual harassment), and 354 D (stalking).
The Delhi Police spoke to 108 witnesses and 15 of them reportedly corroborated the wrestlers' allegations against Singh.
As per IE, an annexure in the chargesheet states that during questioning, Singh not only denied the allegations but also claimed he never met the complainants.
The chargesheet contains 15 alleged incidents of sexual harassment, stalking, and criminal intimidation by Bhushan. It also contains corroborative statements by witnesses, as per IE. In one of the cases, the harassment was "repeated and continuing," the chargesheet said.
One of the complainants accused Bhushan of placing his hand on her breast, groping her, and sliding his hand down to her stomach repeatedly when they were out for dinner at a hotel. He touched her inappropriately at the WFI office as well.
Another accused him of pulling up her t-shirt while lying down on a mat and placing his hand on her breasts on the pretext of checking her breathing. He also tried to make "forceful physical contact" with her at the WFI office.
Bhushan allegedly tried to forcefully hug one of the complainants and told her he would buy her supplements in exchange for sexual favours.
He allegedly slid his hand down a complainant's stomach to "check her breathing."
The Delhi Police has also cited 'technical evidence' in the chargesheet against Brij Bhushan, which reportedly includes photographs of him making advances towards a complainant.
The evidence also pertains to his phone location that corroborates a witness' statement and pictures that places him at an event where an alleged sexual harassment incident took place.
According to the chargesheet, WFI officials submitted four photographs of the WFI chief and a complainant in Kazakhstan, and in two of the photographs, "he is seen making advances towards the complainant," the chargesheet states, as per IE.
