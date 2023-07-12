'Brij Bhushan Liable To Be Prosecuted, Punished': Chargesheet in Wrestlers' Case

The Delhi Police, in its chargesheet against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, said he is "liable to be prosecuted and punished for offences" of sexual harassment, molestation, and stalking, based on the complaints of six wrestlers, reported The Indian Express.

The 1,500-page chargesheet, filed at the Rouse Avenue Court on 15 June, charged Bhushan under Sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 354 (outraging modesty of a woman), 354 A (sexual harassment), and 354 D (stalking).