Women Wrestlers' Sexual Harassment Case: Will File FIR, Delhi Police Tells SC

The Delhi Police has decided that it will register an FIR against BJP MP and President of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Brij Bhushan Singh.

The apex court was informed about this by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who is representing the Delhi Police, in the petitions filed by women wrestlers seeking an FIR in their sexual harassment complaint against Singh.



Previously, on Wednesday, Mehta had been quoted by PTI as having said:



“We (the Delhi Police), prima facie feel, that there was a need to conduct a preliminary investigation before the registration of the FIR."