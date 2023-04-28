Women Wrestlers' Sexual Harassment Case: Will File FIR, Delhi Police Tells SC

The Delhi Police has decided that it will register an FIR against BJP MP and President of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Brij Bhushan Singh.
The apex court was informed about this by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who is representing the Delhi Police, in the petitions filed by women wrestlers seeking an FIR in their sexual harassment complaint against Singh.
Previously, on Wednesday, Mehta had been quoted by PTI as having said:
“We (the Delhi Police), prima facie feel, that there was a need to conduct a preliminary investigation before the registration of the FIR."
Appearing before a bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha, the SG, as per Livelaw, said:
However, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the petitioners, sought directions for their safety. He also alleged that there were over 40 cases against the accused.
The bench thereby recorded the statement of the SG regarding the registration of the FIR and asked the Delhi Police to adequately assess the perception of threat, and provide security to the minor girl among the complainants.
"Our direction to provide security to minor girl shall not stand in the way of commissioner making independent threat perception for other complainants for security", the bench further said.
The court has now listed the matter for hearing next Friday.
