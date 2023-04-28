Neeraj Chopra Voices Support for Protesting Wrestlers, Demands Justice

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Wrestling Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neeraj Chopra Voices Support for Protesting Wrestlers, Demands Justice

In a statement issued on social media, Neeraj Chopra demanded quick action and justice from the authorities.
Shuvaditya Bose
Wrestling
Published:

Neeraj Chopra has voiced his support for wrestlers' protest.

(Photo: PTI/Altered by The Quint)

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has voiced his support for the protesting wrestlers, who have been sitting on a dharna in New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar since 23 April. In a statement circulated on social media, the javelin thrower also demanded 'quick action' from the concerned authorities.

Including Neeraj’s fellow Olympic medalists in Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, many renowned Indian wrestlers are staging a protest against the sidelined Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, against whom seven complaints of sexual harassment have been filed.

Indian wrestlers are demanding the arrest of sidelined WFI chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Still awaiting an FIR against the accused, the grapplers have decided not to terminate their dharna till justice is served – opting to carry on with their practice drills on the roads of the capital city.

Via a statement, Neeraj referred to the protests as a sorry sight, saying “It hurts me to see our athletes on the streets demanding justice. They have worked hard to represent our great nation and make us proud. As a nation, we are responsible for safeguarding the integrity and dignity of every individual, athlete or not. What's happening should never happen.”

He further demanded impartial investigation and deliverance of justice from the authorities, by stating “This is a sensitive issue, and must be dealt with in an impartial and transparent manner. Pertaining authorities must take quick action in order to ensure that justice is served.”

Meanwhile, the wrestlers have already moved Supreme Court, seeking an FIR against Singh. Following the initial hearing on 25 April, the apex court is scheduled to meet again on Friday, 28 April.

