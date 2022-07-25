Why Madras HC Released a Woman Held for Killing Her Daughters on Probation

Under Section 4 of the The Probation of Offenders Act, a court of law has the power to release certain offenders on probation of good conduct when the court (which found the person guilty) opines that, having regard to the circumstances of the case including the nature of the offence and the character of the offender, it is expedient to release them.

But the specification of “certain offenders” is of consequence, because this provision is applicable only for a person who has been found guilty of having committed an offence which not punishable with death or imprisonment for life.



While Section 302 IPC says that a murder convict shall be punished with death or imprisonment for life, and shall also be liable to fine; 304(ii) IPC says the person shall be sentenced to a term of imprisonment of ten years or a fine or with both. Thus while Section 4 of the Act is not applicable to Section 302 of the IPC, it still is applicable to 304(ii) — because there’s no punishment with death or life imprisonment under the latter.

This is why the Supreme Court had to invoke their special powers under Article 142 of the Constitution (and not merely section 4 of this Act) when releasing AG Perarivalan, one of the life convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.