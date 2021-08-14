Bombay HC to Rule on Pleas Seeking to Stay New IT Rules On 14 Aug

Graphic: The Quint
The Bombay High Court on Saturday, 14 August, will rule upon the constitutional validity of the newly enacted The Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.
A Division Bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice GS Kulkarni was hearing a petition filed by legal news website, The Leaflet, and a public interest litigation petition by journalist Nikhil Wagle.
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has in the Bombay High Court opposed the pleas seeking a stay on the implementation of the Centre's new IT rules, saying that it might lead to the spread of "fake news and legally prohibited content."
The Centre further said that there was no need of urgency in implementing the stay which is being sought by several petitioners and doing so will only lead to spread of fake news.
The court rebutted Centre's arguments by citing that the government is undermining the urgency of adjudicating upon the validity of the new rules.
