The Quint’s Story on ‘UPSC Jihad’ Show Cited in Supreme Court Plea

The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, passed a restraint order against the show. The Quint The Quint’s report titled “Sudarshan TV’s Chavhanke Fans Divisive Flames in UPSC Jihad Show” was cited in the intervention application filed by students of Jamia Milia Islamia in the Supreme Court against the broadcast of a Sudarshan News programme on “UPSC Jihad”. | (Photo Courtesy: Twitter, Altered by The Quint) Law The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, passed a restraint order against the show.

The Quint’s report titled “Sudarshan TV’s Chavhanke Fans Divisive Flames in UPSC Jihad Show” was cited in the intervention application filed by students of Jamia Milia Islamia in the Supreme Court against the broadcast of a Sudarshan News programme on “UPSC Jihad”.

The Supreme Court, on Thursday, 15 September, passed a restraint order, prohibiting Suresh Chavhanke’s show or any similar content from being aired until further orders from the court. The court, in its order, said:

“At this stage, prima facie, it does appear to the court that the object intended by the broadcast of the show is to vilify the Muslim community. Several statements are palpably erroneous. In the circumstances, at this stage, the court is of the view that we are duty bound to ensure that the statutory obligations under the programme code are complied with.”

Advocate Shadan Farasat, representing the intervenors from Jamia who had first approached the Delhi High Court about this issue, argued that the shows being broadcast by Sudarshan News amounted to hate speech, and noted that under the Cable TV Broadcast Regulation Act, 1995, the government had the power to prohibit broadcast of particular shows and channels.

About The Quint’s Report

The Quint’s report by Mekhala Saran, published on 12 September, describes the first episode of the show:

“Referring to himself as “Babasaheb ka shishya (BR Ambedkar’s student)” and emboldened by his “license” to air his show titled “UPSC Jihad Par Ab Tak Ka Sabse Bada Khulasa (The Biggest Expose’ of All Time on UPSC Jihad)” Sudarshan News Editor-in-Chief Suresh Chavhanke, used his prime-time slot on Friday, 11 September, to cast a series of aspersions on how the public service exam was rigged in favour of Muslims. The show was broadcast two weeks after it was originally supposed to air, after the Delhi High Court had granted an interim stay against it, based on a plea by Jamia Milia Islamia students…

Chavhanke, emotional, emphatic, looked right into the camera and started telling a story of two close friends who want to crack the civil service exams. However, while one, quite possibly a Muslim, rakes the benefits of minority commission funds, as well as funds coming in from International organisations; Chavhanke bemoaned; the other, a non-Muslim, has to sell his “ma ka mangalsutra (mother’s matrimonial jewellery)” to get money for coaching…” ”



