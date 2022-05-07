Tajinder Bagga Row: How Punjab Police Violated Guidelines on Inter-State Arrest

The row over the Punjab Police's attempt to arrest BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on Friday, 6 May, continues to boil, with the BJP claiming it as vendetta politics while the Aam Aadmi Party (which is in government in Punjab) insists the arrest was done correctly in connection with a criminal case against Bagga.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court will be hearing both sides of the fracas on Tuesday, having decided to take up Bagga's petition to quash the FIR against him along with the Punjab Government's petition against the detention of the state police officers who had gone to arrest the BJP leader from Delhi.

When it comes to the quashing petition, there are questions to be raised about the FIR against Bagga under which he was arrested. It was registered on 1 April under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different communities), 505 (public mischief) and 506 (criminal intimidation).