Bagga Back in Delhi: Police To Ensure 'Adequate Safety' for Him and His Father

The youth leader’s father, Pritpal Singh, claimed that he was assaulted. He told The Quint that three police personnel from Punjab police came home. Within 15 minutes, 15 others barged in. He claimed that they did not allow Tajinder to wear his turban.

He said, "I was manhandled when I started making a video of what was going on. I was punched on the right side of my face and one of them hit me on my shoulder."

Advocate Satyapal Jain, appearing for Delhi Police in Punjab and Haryana High Court told the media that the Delhi police had lodged an FIR and flashed messages to various places. It also moved Dwarka court and obtained a search warrent, which meant that wherever Bagga was found, he could be rescued, taken into custody and brought back to the Dwarka Court.