SC Issues Notice to Centre, EC on PIL Against 'Freebies for Votes' Before Polls

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli noted that while this was a "serious issue", the court could only take limited action.

According to LiveLaw, CJI Ramana said, “It is a serious issue, no doubt. The freebie budget is going beyond the regular budget, and sometimes, as observed by the SC, it's not a level playing field for some parties. In a limited scope, what we can do is, we have directed the ECI to form guidelines."