SC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance of Jharkhand Judge's Death, Seeks Report

A Jharkhand-based judge was killed in a road incident on Wednesday, 28 July, in the state's Dhanbad city.
A Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana has taken suo motu cognisance of the death of Jharkhand judge Uttam Anand, and has asked the state chief secretary and police chief to submit a report on the progress of the investigation within one week, reports said on Friday, 30 July.
Additional District Judge Uttam Anand was killed in a road incident on 28 July in Jharkhand's Dhanbad. The deceased, who was hit by a tempo, while jogging near the Randhir Verma Chowk in the city, is suspected to have been murdered in what had earlier been construed as an accident.
Issuing a notice to all states, the apex court said it was taking note of attacks on judicial officers and the legal fraternity across the country, while also pointing out that the Jharkhand High Court will keep monitoring the probe into the death of the additional district judge, news agency PTI reported.
Meanwhile, Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been set up under Additional Director General of Police (ADG) to probe the death of the Dhanbad judge.
Two people – including the driver of the vehicle, Lakhan Verma, and his associate, Rahul Verma – have been arrested. The family of the judge, on the other hand, have called his death "planned murder" and demanded a CBI probe into the matter.
