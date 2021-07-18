Unfair to Judge Indian Judiciary Based on Pending Cases: CJI Ramana

Addressing another event to mark the inauguration of live streaming of Gujarat High Court proceedings, CJI Ramana said that a judge may feel the pressure of public scrutiny during live hearings, but must always resist the "popular perception".

“A judge cannot be swayed by popular opinion. Yes, with increased public gaze, he might become a subject of multiple debates, (but) that should never deter him from his duty to protect the right of one against the might of many," he said.

Calling the Supreme Court the "guardian of Indian democracy", CJI Ramana also said that people approach the courts as they know that "when things go wrong, the judiciary will stand by them".