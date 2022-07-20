Zubair To Walk Out of Jail as SC Grants Interim Bail, Transfers Cases to Delhi

Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 20 July, granted interim bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in all existing and future FIRs against him in connection with his tweets.
The SIT formed in Uttar Pradesh to probe cases against Zubair is to be disbanded, the apex court said.
Further, the top court in its order said: "It is settled principle of law, that the exercise of power of arrest must be pursued sparingly."
The court also said that the bail bonds in compliance with their directions shall be presented before the chief metropolitan magistrate. Immediately upon the presentation of the bail bonds, the Tihar Jail superintendent is to ensure that Zubair is released by 6 pm on Wednesday.
Responding to the Uttar Pradesh government's request to prevent Zubair from tweeting further, Justice DY Chandrachud said: "How can we stop a journalist from tweeting?"
Pointing out that if there is any tweet against the law, Zubair will be answerable, Justice Chandrachud noted:
Earlier on 18 July, a bench led by Justice Chandrachud had directed the Uttar Pradesh Police to refrain from taking “precipitative action” against Zubair in the five information reports (FIRs) registered against him in the state.
Advocate Vrinda Grover, appearing for Zubair, sought clubbing of the Delhi FIR with other cases against him, and interim bail in all UP cases. The petition also sought quashing of the six impugned FIRs filed against Zubair by UP police.
Pointing out that the gravamen of all FIRs are the same, Grover said:
Article 32 allows a petitioner to move the Supreme Court for the enforcement of fundamental rights.
Pointing out that after the Supreme Court, on 9 July, granted protection to Zubair in a case registered against him in Sitapur, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed on 10 July to investigate the cases against him, Grover also said:
“The dormant FIRs are activated the moment I secure bail in any case.”
Further submitting that “there is a scenario of encircling me,” Grover also placed reliance on the top court’s judgment in Arnab Manoranjan Goswami v State of Maharashtra, authored by Justice DY Chandrachud himself, in which the top court had granted interim bail to Television news anchor Arnab Goswami in an abetment to suicide case.
Meanwhile appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, AAG Garima Prashad argued that Zubair promoted “malicious and provocative content” under the guise of fact-checking. She further claimed:
Zubair gets paid for tweets: “More malicious the tweets, more payment he gets. He has admitted. He has got over Rs 2 crore.”
She said that Bajrang Muni, who has “a lot of followers,” made an objectionable speech, but even though nobody filed any complaints, Zubair shared the speech on social media and “made it viral.” Subsequently, “within few areas, there was major communal tension in Sitapur.”
The state’s intent for action against Zubair is maintenance of communal harmony, she said.
According to LiveLaw, she also said:
“On May 27, he tags the TV news debate with Bajrang Muni, though the debate had nothing to do with Baba Bajrang Muni.”
Further, the AAG alleged that the SIT was formed so that the local police stations do not callously apply sections, and stated that in the past two year’s Zubair’s following increased from 2.5 lakhs to over five lakhs.
During the course of the previous hearing on 18 July, Justice Chandrachud had noted:
“Contents of all FIRs seem to be similar. What seems to be happening is, as he gets bail in one case, he is remanded in another.”
The court noted that day that interim bail in the Sitapur FIR had already been granted. On 15 July, the Patiala House court had granted him regular bail in the Delhi Police FIR.
