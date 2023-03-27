SC Sends Notice to Centre, Gujarat Govt on Bilkis Bano's Plea Against Remission

The Supreme Court on Monday, 27 March, sought a response from the Centre, the Gujarat government and others on a petition filed by Bilkis Bano challenging the remission of 11 men convicted of gangraping her and killing seven members of her family during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

A bench of Justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna posted the case for hearing on 18 April, saying that there was a gamut of issues involved in the case and that it needs to be heard in detail.

Apart from seeking responses from the concerned parties, the apex court also asked the Gujarat government to keep ready the relevant files in connection with the granting of remission to the convicts.