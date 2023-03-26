Gujarat BJP MP, MLA Share Stage With Convict in Bilkis Bano Case; Tweet Photos

On Saturday, 25 March, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Gujarat's Dahod, Jaswantsinh Bhabhor, was seen sharing stage with Shailesh Bhatt, who is one of the 11 convicts in the 2002 Bilkis Bano gangrape and murder case.

Photos of the two posing from the launch of a group water supply scheme in the Dahod were shared on Twitter by MP Jaswantsinh and party MLA from Limkheda, Shaileshbhai Bhabhor, who was also present at the event.

Bilkis Bano's husband Yakub Rasool confirmed to The Quint that the man in the photo is Bhatt who, along with 10 others, was sentenced to life imprisonment in the 2002 case.