SC Imposes 1 Lakh Fine on ED Officer for Seeking to Cancel Cancer Patient's Bail

The Supreme Court recently imposed a fine of Rs 1 Lakh on an Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer for filing a petition to cancel the bail order of a cancer patient.
Further, the court came down heavily on the central agency for wasting the stationery and the legal fees, apart from the court's precious time.
"In the peculiar facts and circumstance of the case and taking into consideration the fact that the respondent is suffering from Malignancy and Cancer and thereafter when he has been released on bail, the same is not required to be interfered by this court. The Special Leave Petition stands dismissed," a bench of Justices MR Shah and MM Sundresh said.
The Enforcement Directorate had, in November, challenged the Allahabad High Court Order granting bail to the accused, who is an employee of Axis Bank's Axis Bank.
He was accused of siphoning off Rs 22 crore from a state-aided university, through the bank accounts of his relatives and a complaint was filed in 2013.
Subsequently the central agency filed a case against him in 2017 and in December 2020 under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, according to Bar and Bench.
In November last year, the Allahabad High Court granted him bail after his lawyer said that he suffered from oral cancer, diabetes and fistula.
