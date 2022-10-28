SC Imposes 1 Lakh Fine on ED Officer for Seeking to Cancel Cancer Patient's Bail

The Supreme Court recently imposed a fine of Rs 1 Lakh on an Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer for filing a petition to cancel the bail order of a cancer patient.

Further, the court came down heavily on the central agency for wasting the stationery and the legal fees, apart from the court's precious time.

"In the peculiar facts and circumstance of the case and taking into consideration the fact that the respondent is suffering from Malignancy and Cancer and thereafter when he has been released on bail, the same is not required to be interfered by this court. The Special Leave Petition stands dismissed," a bench of Justices MR Shah and MM Sundresh said.