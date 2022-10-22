Supreme Court Says Police Must Take Suo Motu Action Against Hate Speech

The bench of Supreme Court Justices KM Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy on Friday, 22 October, made stern observations in a case pertaining to "hate speeches being made by various persons against the Muslim community."

The Court also asked the Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand police to file a report detailing what action has been taken in such hate speech/action cases and also ordered that appropriate action should be taken, even if no complaint has been filed, in cases where any speech or action falls foul of Sections 153A, 153B and 295A and 505, etc, of the Indian Penal Code.