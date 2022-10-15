Supreme Court Hijab Verdict: Split on Judicial Approach & Constitutional Vision

Justice Gupta’s primary justification for upholding the hijab ban is not on the basis of public order, morality or health, but because he views it as promoting discipline in the institution.

However, instead of explaining how this particular deviation in wearing uniforms would result in an overall loss of discipline across the institution, his judgment simply asserts that the two are intricately linked.

In one place, he asks: “if the norms of the uniform in the school are permitted to be breached, then what kind of discipline is sought to be imparted from the students”. This kind of rhetoric fails to evaluate the validity of the restriction on the right under Article 25 based on the text of the provision.

In comparison, Justice Dhulia’s reasoning on this aspect lays bare the weaknesses in Justice Gupta’s view. He notes that while there can be no quarrel with the proposition that schools require discipline, the High Court’s comparison of schools with a jail or military camp was odd.

He also that “[l]aying down a principle is one thing, justifying that to the facts of a case is quite another....Do the facts of the case justify the restrictions inside a classroom, which is admittedly a public place? In my opinion there is no justification for this.”