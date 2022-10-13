'Arc of History Bends Towards Justice': Lawyers, Ex-Judges on SC Hijab Verdict

Former Allahabad High Court Chief Justice Govind Mathur too, welcomed the split verdict and lauded Justice Dhulia's comments.

Justice Dhulia's comments, according to him "rightly protect the right to have choice, which in broader terms is certainly a fundamental right."

"This has given an opportunity to have more lucid views on the point . I personally feel that what to wear and what not can't be and should not be is not a religious mandate," he opined, speaking to The Quint.

"At the same time government must also keep its hands off in checking the choice of individuals for their dressing in educational institutions, specifically regarding ban on some usual wearing," he added.