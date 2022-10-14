India and Hijab: Split Verdict, Precedents, and Fate of Muslim Women Students

The Supreme Court heard a total of 26 appeals against the Karnataka High Court Judgement and expressed “divergence of opinion” with Justice Gupta upholding the ban and Justice Dhulia dismissing the same.

Justice Dhulia placed foremost importance on the Right to education of the students and relied on the apex court’s 1986 judgement in the Bijoe Emmanuel case wherein the court had overturned an expulsion order of three children who refused to sing the National Anthem, citing religious constraints.

In the said case, the Court stated that conscientiously held religious faith of the students was violated by the moral tone of the school rules. On similar lines, Justice Dhulia held that the kernel of the issue boils down to the freedom of choice guaranteed under Article 14 and Article 19(1) and thus, he set aside the ban on hijab.

On the contrary, Justice Gupta dismissed the appeals against the ban by grappling with 11 core legal issues including whether wearing hijab in itself can be protected under the purview of Article 25, if hijab indeed is an essential religious practice or not, if there is a fundamental right to wear religious dress, flouting a school’s prescribed dress code, whether there was any legitimate state interest in imposing such a restriction and if the ban order in itself could be justifiable as 'reasonable restrictions' as defined under Article 19(2) of the Indian Constitution, among others.