Supreme Court Does Not List Maharashtra Matters Despite Orders Saying It Would

The first two matters had seen arguments before a vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala on 27 June. Senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul, arguing for the Shinde camp, contended that the deputy speaker was prohibited from considering the disqualifications of the rebels till the motion for his removal had been dealt with, thanks to the Supreme Court's Nabam Rebia judgment of 2016.

Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for the deputy speaker, informed the court that the communication to Zirwal about the notice for his removal had not been through proper channels and that the deputy speaker had written back, rejecting the notice as it could not be authenticated.

Uddhav Thackeray's faction of the Shiv Sena was represented by Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who argued that the court could not interfere in the decision-making process of the deputy speaker till after the latter had made a decision either way, and that allowing this kind of interpretation of the Nabam Rebia judgment would undermine the anti-defection law.