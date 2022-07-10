Maharashtra Legislature Secretary Issues Show-Cause Notices to 53 Sena MLAs

The new Eknath Shinde-led BJP government had on Monday, 4 July, proved its majority in the Assembly floor test and crossed the midway mark (144) after getting 164 votes in their favour. A total of 99 votes were cast against it.

Following this, Bharat Gogawale, the newly appointed chief whip of Shiv Sena from the rebel faction, gave a petition to the Assembly speaker for the suspension of 14 MLAs of the party (from the Uddhav Thackeray faction) for violating the whip's directions.

Ahead of the floor test on Sunday, 3 July, BJP MLA Rahul Narvekar was elected as speaker in the Maharashtra Assembly. The post had been lying vacant since Nana Patole of the Congress party resigned in February 2021. He was elected with 164 votes.