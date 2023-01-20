SC Collegium Stands by John Sathyan's Elevation as Madras HC Judge: Who Is He?

The Supreme Court Collegium on Wednesday, 18 January, backed its recommendation for the appointment of R John Sathyan as a judge in the Madras High Court, dismissing the objections raised by the Centre over his social media posts.

The Centre had objected to Sathyan's elevation because he shared an article published in The Quint, "which was critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi." The Intelligence Bureau also found fault with one of his posts regarding the suicide of a NEET aspirant, S Anitha, in Tamil Nadu.