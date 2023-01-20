SC Collegium Reiterates Proposal to Elevate Somasekhar Sundaresan: Who is He?

Sundaresan has served as a permanent invitee of the Working Group on Foreign Investment, set up by the Ministry of Finance, and a member of the Takeover Regulations Advisory Committee, constituted by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

He was also formerly a partner and head of capital market practice at J Sagar Associates. As per the website of Oxfam India, Sundaresan is a board member there.

He graduated in 1996 from Government Law College, Mumbai.