SC Collegium Backs Openly-Gay Lawyer Saurabh Kirpal's Judgeship: Who Is He?

Saurabh Kirpal
(Photo: Aroop Mishra/TheQuint)
In a historic decision, the Supreme Court collegium on Wednesday, 18 January, told the central government that it was "unconstitutional to reject the candidature" of Saurabh Kirpal as a judge in the Delhi High Court on the grounds that he is gay.
The collegium, in its response to the Centre's objections to Kirpal's sexual orientation and his partner being a Swiss national, also stated:
It added that Kirpal's appointment to the Delhi High Court would add diversity to the bench, as he possessed "competence, integrity and intellect."
But who Is Saurabh Kirpal, who will most likely be India's first openly-gay judge?
A senior lawyer at the Supreme Court, Saurabh Kirpal could have been elevated as a judge in 2018, but his appointment was deferred by the collegium at least thrice.
Kirpal is the son of the former Chief Justice of India, BN Kirpal. He was a student of physics at Delhi's St Stephen's College and later attended Oxford University in London on a scholarship to study law. He also has a Master's degree from Cambridge University.
The senior lawyer has argued cases that were constitutional, commercial, civil, and commercial in nature. He has also played a key role in the fight for LGBTQIA+ rights in India, having represented two petitioners in the case in which the Supreme Court gave the landmark judgment decriminalising homosexuality.
In a conversation with The Quint recently, Kirpal had said:
