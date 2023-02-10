'Should Be More Open Minded': Gujarat HC Quashes Uni Order Debarring Student

The Gujarat High Court on Thursday, 9 February, quashed a MS University of Vadodara (MSU) order debarring Kundan Kumar Mahato, a student of Masters of Visual Arts of the Faculty of Fine Arts, for “objectionable” artworks in May last year.

The court said that the faculty of Fine Arts (FFA) of the university is known for its "open mindedness" in fine arts since "the era of MF Hussain" and pulled up the university for conducting a “hasty and slipshod inquiry”, without “taking the onus” of the incident that had led to a ruckus in the FFA campus in May 2022.

Justice Bhargav Karia said:

"He (Mahato) can appear for his classes from tomorrow. Ultimately, they (the faculty) are more responsible. What is the role of a guru? In a school, if some student misbehaves, does the teacher shut her eyes? Your faculty members should be more open-minded…In Fine Arts, such things (artworks) are so common. You (MSU) would know this better as your university is well known since MF Husain’s time. In my knowledge, this was the best Fine Arts University with an open mind. If such an incident occurs, the university should take onus for it. The petition is allowed.”

How did this start? On 9 May, an Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) member registered a complaint with the Gujarat Police. Mahato was booked under section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class) and section 298 (uttering words with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings of any person) of the Indian Penal Code.

Mahato's response: Emphasising that his intention was "not to hurt anyone’s sentiments," Mahato said his artwork was an attempt to make a statement about women's safety.

Mahato has issued apologies to the university on multiple occasions, hoping that he could continue the course, but to no avail.