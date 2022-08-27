Gujarat High Court Grants Bail to 8 Accused of Religious Conversion

The Gujarat High Court in an order dated 23 August granted bail to eight accused of religious conversion in Bharuch district’s Amod.

However, the court barred them from entering Bharuch until the deposition of the first informant has been completed. Meanwhile, the bail plea of two other accused was rejected.

The accused allegedly allured various persons belonging to the Scheduled Tribes category to convert to Islam, including the first informant, Pravin Vasava.

The First Information Report (FIR) was lodged in 2021 under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act, 2003, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, and Information Technology Act, 2000, with the period of the alleged offences being from 2006 onwards, The Indian Express reported.