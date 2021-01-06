SC To Hear Pleas Against Anti-Conversion Laws, UP Served Notice

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear petitions challenging the Constitutional validity of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020, and the Uttarakhand Freedom of Religion Act, 2018, issuing notices to the two states on Wednesday, 6 January.

However, no stay on the laws has been ordered by the apex court on Wednesday.

The laws, which seek to regulate inter-faith marriages and religious conversions, have been criticised for being based on the right-wing conspiracy theory of ‘love jihad’ of Muslim men luring Hindu women to marry for conversion.

The matter will next be heard after four weeks.