UP Boy Returning from B’day Party Held Under Anti-Conversion Law

A Muslim teenager from Uttar Pradesh was arrested under the new anti-conversion law that targets inter-faith marriages, on 15 December after he was found walking with a Dalit Hindu girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor.



The boy and his 16-year-old female friend who were walking home from a friend's birthday party were allegedly ambushed, harassed and taken to a police station.

The boy was arrested based on a complaint reportedly by the father of the girl who allegedly claimed that the boy had used a false Hindu identity to lure the girl. A case of ‘love-jihad,’ the controversial new anti-conversion law, has been filed against the boy.



The boy, a Muslim, has been accused of trying to forcibly convert a 16-year-old Hindu girl. Despite the girl and her mother denying the claims, the boy was in custody for over a week, reported NDTV.