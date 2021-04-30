‘Social Media Clampdown Equal to Contempt’: SC to Centre, States 

Justice Bhat noted that manufacturers charge the Centre 150, but for states, it’s priced at 300 or 400. “Why should we, as a nation pay this, the price difference becomes Rs 30,000 crore- Rs 40,000 crore, even when we have paid for this. No point for price difference. We are not directing it, but you should look into it,” said Justice Bhat.

He added that this was a national emergency, and rules 19 and 20 of the Drugs Price Control order mandates the Centre to control the price of drugs, whether or not the states procure it from the Centre or the manufacturers.

Justice Chandrachud questioned the Centre on ensuring facilities for local capacity, and how it was supporting the infrastructure for states that can cope. He also asked how testing labs were tracking the second mutant variant of COVID, which he observed, was not getting detected in RTPCR tests. He noted how medical centres were driving away patients without a positive report or were otherwise charging very high amounts.

“How is this being regulated? What is the policy in place? How is the Centre trying to regulate the high cost being charged to admit and treat COVID patients? Has it been left to the states to determine the charges? What is being done when incorrect information is provided? Has any help line been set up,” asked the judge.

If there is a shortage, how are temporary COVID treatment centres being set up, questioned the judge, pulling up the Centre on what guidelines for admittance of patience, as well as whether there is a policy of non-admission for those not infected with COVID.

The judge further asked how doctors are being safeguarded and treated for COVID and what protocol was in place for shortage of medical staff.