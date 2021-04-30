‘Keep Politics Aside’: SC Tells Delhi to Talk to Centre Amid COVID

The court said it will also hear citizens crying for oxygen cylinders. “The ground situation in Delhi is that oxygen is not really available and it is the same in Gujarat and Maharashtra. The government has to tell us what difference will be there from today and the next day of the hearing,” Chandrachud said.

Meanwhile, the Centre on its part had claimed before the court that there is no shortage of medical oxygen in the country.

The court also, as per PTI, said that the Centre should adopt national immunisation model, as poor people will not be able to pay for vaccines.

"What happens to the marginalised and SC/ST population? Should they be left to the mercy of private hospitals,” the court asked.